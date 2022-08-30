A new development of 165 homes on the site of the old Ann Court in St Helier will be named after former Senator, Cyril Le Marquand.

The Jersey politician - who died in 1980 - previously lent his name to the recently demolished government headquarters, Cyril Le Marquand House.

During his time in the States, he served as President of the States Finance and Economics Committee.

Andium Homes, which is behind the redevelopment of Ann Court, says the stone signage from the front of the former States building had been retained and would be used as part of the project.

The original sign from the front of Cyril Le Marquand House has been spared demolition and re-used as part of the new development. Credit: ITV Channel Television

Andium spokesman, Carl Mavity, tells ITV News the States-owned housing company wanted to pay tribute to the late Jersey politician:

“We are extremely proud that we have been able to continue to recognise such an important and influential Jerseyman by naming our new development Cyril Le Marquand Court.

"Retaining the original Cyril Le Marquand House stonework from the former government headquarters building retains an important part of the Island’s history and we are looking forward to it being installed at Cyril Le Marquand Court towards the end of the development work.”

Mr Mavity added the new homes will contribute toward Andium's target of building 3,000 new homes in Jersey by 2030.

Cyril Le Marquand Court, along with 716 properties already under construction and 431 more on the site of Ann Street Brewery and the former Play.com warehouse - next to the Co-op Grand Marché in St Helier - will bring the total number of new homes created by Andium to more than 1,850.