Wildlife experts are warning it could take years until the Channel Islands' bird population recovers after a recent wave of avian flu outbreaks across the islands.

It's estimated that around 5,000 chicks and birds have already died from the disease.

Normally, the gannet population is thriving off the coast of Alderney, but bird flu is said to have decimated the number of birds living around the island.

An increasing number of dead birds have been washing up on shores around the islands as the result of a recent change in wind direction.

Roland Gauvain, the CEO of the Alderney Wildlife Trust, says the current safety measures are expected to be in place for the foreseeable future as the current rise in cases is only likely to get worse:

"It looks likely that this variant is not going to go away. Prior to this outbreak, avian influenza went in cycles where it flares up and is then controlled or goes away.

"This time though there is a fair chance that it will go into overwintering birds elsewhere in the UK, where it could get back into poultry again."

Steve Byrne, the GCPCA's manager, says there's been an unprecedented number of call-outs to sick and injured birds:

"We're incredibly busy at the moment so having to go out for the numbers of sick and injured animals which we are having in dozens on a daily basis means we are sadly unable to go out and collect the deceased birds.

"The States Vets have been asking for those animals to be reported and there is advice on what to do if you think you find those animals."

Poultry owners are being advised to keep their birds safe. Advice includes making sure food and drink are protected from wild birds and keeping poultry inside if possible.