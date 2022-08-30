Faulty substation to be replaced in Guernsey

A key electricity substation in St Peter's will be replaced over the next two months ready for winter.

Fifty homes in the Rue du Felconte and Rue des Adams area receive their power from it and Guernsey Electricity say the new equipment will increase capacity and resilience.

Mike Lloyd, Head of Distribution at Guernsey Electricity, said: "This work is necessary to allow us to replace a faulty substation and needs to be completed before the demand increases so we can maintain secure customer supplies in the area.”

"It has been designed to meet the increasing needs and demands of homes and businesses in the area."

Roads will be closed while the work is going on.

Route du Felconte will be shut from Tuesday 30 August to Thursday 3 November and Route des Adams will also be closed from Wednesday 14 September through to Wednesday 19 October.

This work will be completed in phases to minimise disruption as follows:

Phase 1: Between Tuesday 30 August and Wednesday 14 September, Rue du Felconte will be closed.

Phase 2: From Wednesday 14 September to Wednesday 19 October, both the Rue du Felconte and the Route des Adams will be closed as the service is installed across this main junction.

Phase 3: Between Thursday 20 October and Thursday 3 November, the Rue du Felconte will be closed.

Lloyd added: “To minimise inconvenience, we liaised closely with Traffic and Highways and delayed the work as much as possible until after last week’s West Show.

"We appreciate everyone’s patience during this period and our team will endeavour to reduce the disruption where possible.”