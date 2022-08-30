Health-based approach to replace ‘drugs are bad’ message

A health-based approach will replace Jersey's ‘drugs are bad’ messaging, in a bid to reduce the damage caused by illegal substances.

Instead of the police, Public Health will now be taking the lead in addressing drug use and the associated physical and social harms.

Health bosses say that while the easiest way to stay safe is to not take these substances, for those who do choose to use them, they should do so in a way that minimises harm to themselves and those around them.

Users can be at risk of adverse reactions, especially when taking a too high a dose, taking too often or taking with other substances.

The person's mental state and physical environment can also be a factor.

People in Jersey will now be given information covering drug-specific risks, how these can be reduced, and the signs and symptoms of when someone needs immediate medical assistance.

This change in the Government’s approach prioritises health issues such as reducing deaths and diseases as well as addressing wider social issues such as stigma, healthcare access, unemployment, housing, and inequalities.

Jersey's Director of Public Health, Professor Peter Bradley, said: “Substance use has changed and therefore our approach to it must change.

"We have seen in other jurisdictions that the ‘drugs are bad’ messages are not effective and that this new informed approach works.

"We are not condoning the use of illegal substances, what we would like to do is inform islanders and help people stay safe.

"Taking any substance is dangerous, so it is important that islanders are fully informed of how to stay safe, look out for others, and seek help if needed."

Anyone who needs help can contact the Alcohol and Drugs Service on 01534 445000 for advice and support. Younger people can also find help through the Youth Enquiry Service.