Jersey FA announce squad for UEFA Regions' Cup

Jersey's Football Association has announced its squad for next month's UEFA Regions' Cup.

The island qualified for the competition after beating West Cheshire in the final of the inter-league cup last year.

They will be the British representatives at this year's tournament playing fellow amateur teams from Italy, Germany and North Macedonia in their group.

Jersey celebrate beating West Cheshire to win the Inter-league cup last year Credit: Jersey FA

Jersey last competed in the competition back in 2013 with Guernsey doing the same in 2011.

Manager Martin Cassidy has called up a number of Jersey Bulls players in his 18-man squad although strikers Sol Solomon and Lorne Bickley are unavailable.

Jersey's first group game is on Thursday 29 September when they face Italian amateur side Lazio.

The full squad is made up of: Euan Van der Vliet, Jordan le Guyader, Jack Cannon, James Carr, Jay Giles, Sammy Sutcliffe, Luke Campbell, James Queree, Jonny le Quesne, Harry Curtis, Calvin Weir, Fraser Barlow, Rai Dos Santos, Joe Kilshaw, Kamen Nafkha, Adam Trotter, Jake Prince, Ruben Mendes.