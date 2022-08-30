Two paddleboarders had to be rescued off Jersey's south coast earlier today after being swept out to sea by strong tides.

The Coastguard called out Jersey Fire & Rescue who used launched their inshore rescue boat from the Dicq and La Mare slipways.

Both people on board the paddleboard were wearing lifejackets, but the emergency services say they would have been struggling against the strong currents and eventually 'reached a point of exhaustion':

"The paddle-boarder and passenger were quickly rescued and brought back to shore safely without any injuries.

"They were both wearing Personal Floatation Devices, however due to the strength and direction of the wind they were struggling to paddle back to shore and eventually would have reached a point of exhaustion."

Jersey Fire & Rescue also pointed out they were quickly able to get to the paddleboarders in distress as both slipways were clear of any parked vehicles.

It's after Jersey Coastguard issued an appeal to motorists urging them to park on slipways safely earlier this month.