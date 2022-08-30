Police and vehicle inspectors to crack down on dangerous driving

Law enforcers say they will be cracking down on dangerous driving in Jersey. States of Jersey Police and honorary officers are joining up with D river & Vehicle Standards (DVS) inspectors to tackle speeding and cut down the number of defective vehicles on the road.

They also hope to reduce the number of collisions. Figures show August is the month that frequently sees the most road traffic accidents with more than 150 crashes so far - 27 resulting in injury and one in a death.

Police say speed and poor vehicle maintenance are among the reasons for most collisions in the island.

Inspector Callum O’Connor said: “With more than one person a day being injured on our roads, this has to be a priority for us.

"Officers will be in various locations across the island on Tuesday with colleagues, checking for vehicles that are not only exceeding set speed limits but that are also defective and unsafe to be driven on our roads."

Since January this year, more than 500 drivers have been stopped for exceeding the speed limit in a 20mph zone and nearly 300 motorists for going over the limit in a 30mph area.

503 Drivers stopped for speeding in a 20mph zone.

291 Drivers stopped for speeding in a 30mph zone.

Police say these two speed limits are set because the roads are key routes through parishes, past built-up areas and schools.

Driving too fast in these areas causes the most risk to pedestrians, other road users and younger people.

Officers say they will be focusing closely on these roads to educate and where necessary, enforce further action on motorists who are found to be breaking the rules.