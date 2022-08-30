Significant diversions due to resurfacing work on La Route de St Jean

Significant diversions are in place as resurfacing work starts on the main road from St John's Village to St Mary in Jersey.

The temporary changes send drivers and cyclists via Carrefour Selous, and a one-way system will take those travelling east via Rue de Bel Air and Le Neuf Chemin, along the north of St John's Manor.

La Route de St Jean will be closed Monday to Friday, reopening at weekends. It is expected to last throughout September.

Businesses in the area will be open and running as normal.

Further details about the La Route de St Jean Roadworks can be found here.