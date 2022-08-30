Three-month delay to opening new Springfield gym

The new gym being created at Jersey's Springfield Stadium will open at least three months later than planned.

It's as a result of delays in constructing the new facilities on the site.

Jersey's government hasn't specified when the new gym will be up-and-running, saying only it would 'be later in the year than originally expected':

"Due to delays with the construction of the new Active gym at Springfield, the opening of the facility will unfortunately be later in the year than originally expected.

"We will advise Active customers of the new re-opening date as soon as it is confirmed, but we expect the work will take at least a further three months to complete. We apologise for the delay and thank customers for their patience."

Lasy year, the then-Assistant Minister responsible for Sport, Deputy Hugh Raymond, said the new facility would be open to the public by July 2022.

Work is underway to create new sports and leisure facilities around Jersey to allow Fort Regent to be vacated ahead of its redevelopment. Credit: ITV Channel Telvision

Meanwhile, the government has also confirmed there are 'no immediate plans' to close the Playzone at Fort Regent.

The soft play area, which is the largest of its kind in Jersey, was due to close in September - at the same time as the Fort Regent gym - but the delays in opening the Springfield gym means the government is now looking to keep it open for longer:

"It had originally been anticipated that the soft play facility would close at the same time as Fort Regent’s Active gym.

"We are now looking for resources to keep the Playzone open while alternative facilities for soft play are considered. There are no immediate plans to close the Playzone."