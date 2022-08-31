Autumn Covid-19 booster jabs available in Jersey from September

Islanders in Jersey who are eligible for a Covid-19 booster jab will be able to book another vaccination from tomorrow (Thursday 1 September).

The extra dose of the vaccine is intended to protect the most vulnerable islanders during the autumn and winter months.

The government's Autumn Booster programme is open to:

care home residents and staff

health and social workers

all adults over the age of 50

anyone aged under 50 who is clinically 'at risk', lives in the same home as someone who's immunosuppressed, or is a carer

Islanders who had their last jab at least three months ago will be able to book another appointment online, with slots available from Tuesday 6 September.

Booster jabs will be made in an order which prioritises those most at risk, with more dates being announced by Jersey's health service in future.

Deputy Medical Officer of Health, Dr Ivan Muscat, said: "The booster will be offered as a bivalent vaccine which is able to target both the original strain of COVID-19 and the Omicron variant. This means that it will offer greater protection against the variant we currently have in Jersey.

"Vaccination protects against severe disease and hospitalisation and severe disease is more likely with increasing age and in immunosuppressed individuals. I, therefore, urge everyone that is eligible to book their booster dose to protect themselves this coming season."

You can book a vaccination online at gov.je.