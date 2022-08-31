Four fire engines tackle 'significant' north coast headland fire in Jersey

A large headland fire broke out along Jersey's north coast between Egypt and Rozel Bay.

Jersey Fire and Rescue were called out just after 8:30pm on Wednesday 31 August and used four fire engines to tackle the blaze.

Initially, only two engines were called out, but a senior officer called for reinforcements due to the 'significant size' of the fire, and its remote location.

The Fire Service says the blaze was 'quickly contained'.

At the same time, several islanders reported burning smells in St Helier, as well as La Pulente, an area near La Haule and Le Clos des Sables in St Brelade.

The Western and Town On Call teams dealt with those incidents, which Jersey Fire and Rescue says highlights the important role the crews play in keeping the island safe.