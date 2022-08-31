Play Brightcove video

Serena Sandhu has been out seaweed foraging at Port Soif

Each week on ITV, we've been out and about exploring all the things there are to do in the Channel Islands over the summer months.For the latest in the series, Serena Sandhu has been seaweed foraging to find out why Guernsey is the best in the British Isles for the variety and volume of these ocean plants.

Together with her guide, Ben Tustin, she has been observing and tasting what the sea has to offer.

Different types of seaweed have differing tastes. Credit: ITV Channel Television

Ben Tustin, a Seaweed farmer, says "We have a unique coastline, a lot of coastline, and it is rocky and seaweed likes to attach itself to rocks.

"Our huge tidal range we have uniquely perfect conditions for growing seaweed. People around the world are incredibly jealous of what we've got here."

There are more than 750 different species of seaweed around the coastline of Guernsey with some being sold to restaurants.

The pepper dulse species has a truffle-like flavour. It comes in abundance from December to March and is one of the most expensive seaweeds in the world, selling at £30 for 30g.

Pepper dulse is the most expensive seaweed in the world selling at £30 for 30g. Credit: ITV Channel Television

However, not all species of seaweed are quite as delicious.

Wireweed is an invasive species that came from the Far East around 100 years ago. It has started to take over some of the bays in Guernsey and blocks the sun's rays, killing the seaweed underneath.

Despite some species causing issues, there is plenty to explore around the coastlines of Guernsey.