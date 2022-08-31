Organisations, parishes and landowners in Jersey can apply for funding to build new countryside paths, and restore old ones, as part of a new project.

The aim is to link the pathways across the island, but successful applicants will be responsible for both creating and maintaining the pathways.

£750,000 has been allocated to the scheme from the COVID-19 Health and Social Recovery Fund. More information on applying can be found here.

Environment Minister, Deputy Jonathan Renouf, said: “We have seen through the pandemic that the countryside and ecology of the Island offer an incredibly important resource, which can contribute to the personal wellbeing of Islanders.

“We hope that this funding will bring Islanders together to work on access projects that will have a positive impact on our beautiful Island and on the ability of Islanders to enjoy the natural world.”