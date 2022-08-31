'We've done it' - Guernsey charity tops £3 million fundraising target

A Guernsey-based charity that helps people with disabilities has exceeded its fundraising target of £3 million.

GROW will use the money to fund the redevelopment of its Coutanchez site which should be open by next year. Its temporary base is at Avondale Vinery.

The charity had been set a challenge by patrons, Guy and Julia Hands, who said they would donate the final £125,000 if the charity could raise the outstanding £325,000 by the end of August.

It successfully reached this target by implementing a media and social media campaign to raise awareness among the local community.

GROW Chairman, Mark Dunster, said: "Donations from £10 to many thousands of pounds have been sent to us during the challenge period, demonstrating just how keen people have been to help us over the line. Every single donation is very much appreciated."

Work on the new site should be completed by April or May next year, with an official opening ceremony scheduled for mid-July.