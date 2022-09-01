The approved plans to build Jersey's new hospital at Overdale could be shelved as part of a review of the project.

The new government is considering two options for the new facility - the existing planned site at Westmount, or re-building on the existing General Hospital site on Gloucester Street.

Work to build new apartments on Kensington Place has been halted, with Jersey's government due to take ownership of the site 'in due course'.

Planning permission to build a new hospital on the existing Gloucester Street site has already been denied twice, first in 2018 and again in 2019.

Other sites have been ruled out, with the government saying reviewing all potential sites again would mean the new hospital would not be completed on time.

At one point, 81 potential sites were being considered for the new hospital before that was eventually whittled down to just three locations.

The government review will look at the affordability of the existing 'Our Hospital Project', the state of the existing hospital facilities, work being carried out to overhaul Jersey's health service, and whether more healthcare services could be provided away from the main hospital.

It is being led by Infrastructure Minister, Deputy Tom Binet, who says there's no doubt a new hospital is needed:

"The case for new hospital facilities has been established and accepted by the public. The complexity of the approach, requirements, the timescale for delivery, cost and financing has meant that the project has seen a number of iterations, none of which have achieved the construction milestone of a modern, affordable, value for money, fit for purpose, and efficient hospital for Jersey."

The Health Minister, Deputy Karen Wilson and her Assistant Minister, Deputy Rose Binet, are also on the team carrying out the review.