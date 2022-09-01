Plans put forward to increase income support by 5% in Guernsey

The Employment and Social Security Committee is looking to increase financial support for people on the lowest incomes in Guernsey by 5%.

It is hoped the plans will close the gap between current levels of help and the rising cost of living.

If they are approved by the States the proposals will be introduced on 7 October.

There are also plans to increase the winter fuel allowance by 23%. This is a payment issued to people receiving income support during the coldest months of the year.

Committee for Employment and Social Security President, Deputy Peter Roffey, said: “Although the cost-of-living crisis is not unique to Guernsey, we need to ensure that we do what we can, as soon as we can, for Islanders on the lowest incomes, who are already feeling the impact of the increasing cost of food, fuel and many other essentials.

“If you don’t currently receive income support and are struggling to make ends meet, I urge you to get in contact with the Income Support team to see what financial support may be available to you.”

Anyone who might need help can contact the Income Support team by emailing IncomeSupport@gov.gg or by calling 01481 222508.