Play Brightcove video

Aida H Dee returned to Guernsey for the final show of the UK Summer series despite backlash and protests against the events earlier in the tour.

Drag Queen Story Hour is a show focusing on entertaining and engaging story telling for people of all ages.

Aida says the performances and stories that she reads provide positive experiences for the children and teach inclusivity, diversity and self-love.

The UK Summer tour visited 20 cities across the UK and Channel islands including Leeds, Cardiff and Brighton.

Aida H Dee performing to a sold out audience in Guernsey Credit: ITV Channel Television

Many parents have welcomed the project saying it encourages accepting and positive role models for the children.

Despite that, the readings have received lots of backlash online as well as protests and counter-protests outside the libraries.

The show in Bristol saw protesters clash outside the library with a group claiming it is "sexualising children." Some people who are against the performance travelled to Bristol from across the country to protest.

Aida H Dee says: "Pride protests are important for the very type of backlash that I have been receiving for this very tour in the first place.

"I have been all across the country reading and performing my children's story and I have had people calling me disgusting things for simply reading a children's book.

"They are the reason why pride protests needs to exist still."

Despite the protests and online backlash, Drag Queen Story Hour completed the final leg of the tour in Guernsey to round off a series of screaming, shouting, fun and enjoyment.

Aida is keen for Drag Queen Story Hour to return every summer and has more projects up her sleeve.

"There is going to be another Drag Queen Story Hour UK Summer Tour.

"I am going to be focusing on publishing more and writing more children's books.

"And maybe releasing a certain special surprise very soon as well."