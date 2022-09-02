Farnham: Ministers ‘have no authority’ to abandon hospital plans

Former Economic Development Minister, Deputy Lyndon Farnham has labelled Deputy Tom Binet as "clearly uninformed", over the announcement to scrap the government's £800+ million plans for a new hospital at Overdale.

Deputy Farnham stated the Infrastructure Minister "does not have the authority" to abandon the project.

Last night, Deputy Binet told ITV News the the plans approved by the last government are "too big and too expensive".

In a post on social media, Deputy Farnham wrote that those comments were "concerning" and "from a clearly uninformed minister".

He followed up the post, stating: "Neither Deputy Binet, or the Council of Ministers, have the authority to override States decisions without first coming back to the Assembly."

Deputy Farnham had been in charge of the hospital development until the new Council of Ministers was selected in July this year.