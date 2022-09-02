Skip to content

Jersey Reds face Bath in last game before new season begins

The Red's first competitive tie of the new campaign is away against Ampthill on Saturday 10 September. Credit: ITV Channel

Jersey Reds play Bath in their last pre-season game on Friday (2 September). The match kicks off at 7:15pm in St Peter.

The team narrowly lost to London Irish 29-31 last week, after losing 26-35 to Leicester Tigers the week before.

The Red's first competitive tie of the new Championship campaign is away against Ampthill on Saturday 10 September. They beat them 12-17 in the same fixture last season.

A number of signings were made during the summer to bolster the team's chances ahead of the 22/23 season, including Irish prop Greg McGrath who arrives from Connacht.