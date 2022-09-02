Jersey Reds face Bath in last game before new season begins

Jersey Reds play Bath in their last pre-season game on Friday (2 September). The match kicks off at 7:15pm in St Peter.

The team narrowly lost to London Irish 29-31 last week, after losing 26-35 to Leicester Tigers the week before.

The Red's first competitive tie of the new Championship campaign is away against Ampthill on Saturday 10 September. They beat them 12-17 in the same fixture last season.

A number of signings were made during the summer to bolster the team's chances ahead of the 22/23 season, including Irish prop Greg McGrath who arrives from Connacht.