The States of Jersey Police's Deputy Chief Officer is retiring from the force after 43 years in policing.

Stewart Gull has been with the States of Jersey Police for 11 years.

He started out as a cadet when he was 16-years-old and has work his way up the ranks over the years.

During his career, he has served in every rank including Chief Superintendent.

He has a strong crime background as a Senior Investigating Officer, and has led a range of Major Crime homicide enquires.

In 2009, DCO Gull was recognised in the Queen's birthday honours and was awarded with a Queens Police Medal for services to policing.

DCO Stewart Gull said: "Jersey was and has been a most unexpected honour and privilege.

"Working as part of the leadership team during the last 11 years, working with many good partners, helping it grow and develop has been a real pleasure.

"My thanks go to everyone at States of Jersey Police and those key partners."

Robin Smith, Chief Officer, said: "I’m incredibly grateful for his support and insight over the last couple of years.

"His legacy especially in States of Jersey Police is there for all to see and he leaves us stronger and better."

DCO Gull's replacement is Scott Hall who will join the States of Jersey Police force in October 2022.