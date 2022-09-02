Weekender Festival returns to Jersey for the first time since 2019

For the first time since 2019, Weekender Festival, one of the Channel Islands' biggest music events, returns to Jersey on Friday (2 September).

Stereophonics, Eurovision runner-up Sam Ryder, and Liverpool band Stone are among the opening night's headliners. It's the first time the event has ever started on a Friday.

DJ Jax Jones, Scottish rock duo the Proclaimers, and Jersey's very own The Pirates are playing on Saturday.

Martin Kemp of Spandau Ballet fame has an 80s DJ set planned for Sunday. The Jacksons, John Newman and Ella Henderson are some of the other acts performing on that day.

There will be a number of local bands playing during the festival, as well as a variety of DJs.