Pride events are returning to the Channel islands with Guernsey and Jersey pride taking place within a week of each other.

Liberate Guernsey and Liberate Jersey have coordinated the events to span across the Channel Islands throughout September.

Pride 2022 marks 50 years since the first UK pride parade in 1972. The main event will be 70s themed to mark the 50 year anniversary of the first Pride march which protested LGBTQ+ discrimination laws.

Guernsey pride will take place on Saturday 3 September and Jersey's events will commence the following week on Saturday 10 September.

So, what is there to look forward to at Guernsey pride?

The main event is taking place on Saturday 3 September. However, there are lots of events happening across the island in the lead up to the parade.

Drag Queen Story Hour

On Thursday, Drag Queen Aida H Dee preformed her final Drag Queen Story Hour of the 2022 Summer tour show at Guille-Alles library.

A full crowd of children were treated to Aida's entertaining story telling of her book 'The Three Goats United.'

The story telling included lots of interactive, positive and inclusive moments which got everyone in the audience smiling.

Aida H Dee performing to a sold out crowd in Guernsey Credit: ITV Channel Television

Queer Art Exhibit

From September 1 to September 11, there will be a Queer Art exhibition at George Crossan Gallery.

This will celebrate the LGBTQ+ community past and present as photos show the journey of the first 50 years of pride.

The exhibit will also feature 'Don't you want me', a touring exhibit that explores the bond between queer and trans people and their rescue dogs.

Pre Pride Cabaret

On Friday 2 September, Adam Perchard is performing a non-stop parade of big hits at the cabaret show.

The show is at the Princess Royal Centre for preforming arts and starts at 7pm.

Adam tells the story of moving back to his family's small farm in Jersey during lockdown, leaving the glamorous lifestyle of cabaret behind. But, it is in his childhood bathroom that he rediscovers himself, one pop hit at a time.

Candie Gardens

The main pride parade will start at Candie gardens, leaving at 4pm.

If you get there early, there will be a whole host of stalls, music and entertainment to enjoy before leaving to market square.

The main parade will start at Candie Gardens Credit: ITV Channel Television

Music

Throughout the day, there will be music from local Guernsey bands.

Element 6 will be performing at market square at 5pm, once the parade has marched from candie gardens.

Later in the day, the official tribute to P!nk, Alecia Karr will be performing at market square in-between drag performances.

At 8pm, the main headline music will begin. The Freemasons with Amanda Wilson and Katherine Ellis will close the event before the after party starts which is hosted by radio 1 DJ Dean McCollough.

Guernsey Pride 2021 Credit: ITV Channel Television

Performers

In-between the musical performances, crowds will be treated to performances by drag queens and kings.

Ru Paul's drag race star, Tia Kofi, kicks off the run of performances at 5:45pm at market square.

The House of Lostbois, a drag King performance will follow shortly after to continue the evening of entertainment.

Finally, Ru Paul's drag race winner, Lawrence Chaney, will round off the performers for Guernsey Pride 2022.

Find the full schedule of events and other information for the day here: Channel Island Pride.