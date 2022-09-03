Jersey's first black politician says the island still has some way to go to improve diversity.

Deputy Beatriz Porée made history when she was elected for St Helier South in June.

Despite more women being chosen for top government roles, including Jersey's first female Chief Minister Deputy Kristina Moore, the island still lags behind in representation across different ethnicities and nationalities.

43% Women in the States Assembly.

50% rise In female representation since the last election.

Deputy Porée says it was a difficult decision to run and admits she does feel the weight of expectation as the only black member of the States Assembly.

She explained: "You don't want to be the first black person to get in and not do a good job so it's a lot of self-pressure.

"The pressure is to stand up and be counted. Everyone wants to see what Beatriz has got to give because as you said there are no other black people in the Assembly.

"This starts a conversation with people, gives people time to stop and think 'look at her, if she's there then I can be there, I can take part in these conversations and I can be included.'"

Deputy Porée is also part of the Portuguese community and says more needs to be done to make people feel part of island life, including politics.

She added: "You do almost feel there is a disconnect ... it can be very sad and I think people need to realise that coming to Jersey, working here and being part of this culture, it shouldn't be something that we feel grateful for.

"It's about giving people time to understand that actually them being here is a great contribution to the island's economy, they need to feel proud and that they're contributing in a very positive way towards the growth of the island."