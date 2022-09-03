Guernsey's taxi and private hire industry is "not fit for purpose" and "fails to provide a decent service that meets passenger needs".

A damning 333-page independent report commissioned by politicians highlights the shortage of drivers, a widespread lack of availability for cabs, especially at peak times, and "inadequate" tools available to the government to make meaningful changes.

The review adds that more people are turning to illegal and unlicensed lifts organised through Facebook to fill the gaps left by a failing service.

In response, the President of Guernsey's Infrastructure and Environment Committee has promised to work with customers and drivers to make improvements.

Deputy Lindsay de Sausmarez said: "This review does not pull any punches and I'm grateful to the authors and all those who contributed to that.

"We wanted a 'warts and all' review so we could make real improvements. It shows the challenges are many, and the changes can't focus on just one area if they are to make a difference."

More to follow.