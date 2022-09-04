Jersey beat Guernsey in tight cricket inter-insular

Jersey's cricketers are celebrating once again after beating Guernsey in a close 50-over inter-insular.

They rounded off a successful summer, which included winning their ICC League and moving a step closer to the World Cup in India, by coming out on top against their nearest neighbours in a strongly contested match at Farmers Cricket Club.

Guernsey batted first but reached just 106 runs with Asa Tribe, Elliot Miles and Chuggy Perchard all taking multiple wickets.

The visitors battled back with a strong performance from bowler Luke Bichard but it was not quite enough as Jersey ran out winners with two wickets to spare.