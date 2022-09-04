Play Brightcove video

Watch Sammy Henia-Kamau's 94th-minute winner. Pictures courtesy of Jersey Bulls.

Jersey Bulls Under-18s side won their inaugural FA Youth Cup match as Sammy Henia-Kamau netted a dramatic 94th-minute winner.

The young Bulls made history as the first offshore team to compete in the tournament, beating Burgess Hill Town 2-1.

Sammy Henia-Kamau made the difference, opening the scoring just ahead of the break before pouncing on a defensive mix-up to slot home in second-half stoppage time.

They will play Horsham away in the next round in mid-September.

It comes after the senior team pulled out of this year's FA Cup to focus on the league and FA Vase.