Love Island's Andrew Le Page and Tasha Ghouri join in Guernsey's biggest-ever Pride
ITV Channel reporter Roisin Gauson joined in the Pride celebrations.
Guernsey has celebrated Pride with its biggest-ever festival.
Thousands of people took part in the 70s-themed event, including Love Island couple Andrew Le Page and Tasha Ghouri and Being Human actor Russell Tovey.
Andrew Le Page and Tasha Ghouri celebrate Pride in Guernsey. Credit: andrewlepage on Instagram.
The traditional parade through St Peter Port also marked 50 years since the first UK Pride march.
P!nk tribute artist Alecia Carr said: "The atmosphere is incredible, everybody's really made an effort ... I've enjoyed taking part in the parade because normally when I do Pride I'm on stage and that's all I get to see."
In amongst the flamboyance and fun, there was a serious message about the importance of equality.
Ellie Jones from LGBTQ charity Liberate explained: "It's all about inclusion. Showing that people are accepted, LGBTQ people in Guernsey can be included in society."