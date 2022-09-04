Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel reporter Roisin Gauson joined in the Pride celebrations.

Guernsey has celebrated Pride with its biggest-ever festival.

Thousands of people took part in the 70s-themed event, including Love Island couple Andrew Le Page and Tasha Ghouri and Being Human actor Russell Tovey.

Andrew Le Page and Tasha Ghouri celebrate Pride in Guernsey. Credit: andrewlepage on Instagram.

Actor Russell Tovey joined in the Guernsey Pride celebrations. Credit: Carla Whitham

The traditional parade through St Peter Port also marked 50 years since the first UK Pride march.

P!nk tribute artist Alecia Carr said: "The atmosphere is incredible, everybody's really made an effort ... I've enjoyed taking part in the parade because normally when I do Pride I'm on stage and that's all I get to see."

People of all ages joined in the parade through St Peter Port. Credit: ITV Channel TV

In amongst the flamboyance and fun, there was a serious message about the importance of equality.

Ellie Jones from LGBTQ charity Liberate explained: "It's all about inclusion. Showing that people are accepted, LGBTQ people in Guernsey can be included in society."