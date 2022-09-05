Constables open meeting doors to Jersey public

Members of the public in Jersey can attend meetings of the Comité des Connétables and the Supervisory Committee from today (5 September).

The twelve Parish Constables have decided that the public should be able to hear items that are non-exempt under the Freedom of Information (Jersey) Law 2011.

The first public meeting will be held at 9:15 this morning (5 September) at St Ouen's Parish Hall.

The agenda will include the approval of guidelines to admit the public and press to meetings.

The dates and times of meetings and agenda items will be listed in the 'Events' section of the Comité website.