COVID-19 and flu vaccinations available for eligible Guernsey residents

Guernsey residents who are eligible for their COVID-19 booster and flu vaccination can receive them at Raymond Falla House or their registered Primary Care Practice from today (5 September).

Raymond Falla House has been chosen as the new Community Vaccination Centre (CVC) site to deliver the COVID-19 autumn booster and seasonal flu programme.

Residents in Alderney will continue to be able to receive their vaccinations at the Island Medical Centre.

Islanders who fall under the following categories are eligible to receive their COVID-19 autumn booster:

All adults aged 50 years and over

Those aged 5 to 49 years in a clinical risk group, including pregnant women

Those aged 5 to 49 years who are household contacts of people withimmunosuppression

Those aged 16 to 49 who are carers

Residents in a care home for older adults and staff working in care homes for older adults

Front line health and social care workers

Like the winter 2021/22 booster programme, the autumn COVID-19 booster programme will be co-administered with the annual flu programme.

Anyone eligible for both vaccines can receive them at the same time if they are available in Guernsey.

Final arrangements are being put in place to prevent appointments clashing with school start and finish times to ease congestion in the area surrounding Raymond Falla House.

Letters will be sent to those who are eligible for a COVID-19 booster inviting them to make an appointment to attend the CVC or their normal doctor’s surgery.

All appointments, whether for Primary Care clinics or the CVC, will be made through the States’ Vaccination Call Centre.

Alex Hawkins-Drew, Vaccination Programme lead, says: "We are entering the autumn/winter this year with some uncertainty. Australia hashad an early and very severe flu season and we expect this to be replicated in the northern hemisphere in the coming months."

"We do know that the successful take up of our COVID-19 vaccination programme has meant that recent outbreaks of COVID-19, particularly in older residents, has seen fewer experiencing severe disease or requiring hospitalisation."

Islanders who are aged 50 or over, those who are classed as being at risk from an influenza infection and children and young people aged from two to Year 11 at school, will all be offered the flu vaccine.