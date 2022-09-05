Local guides and leaders from 7th St Stephens Guides in Guernsey joined others from around the UK for a week long camp in Cornwall.

The Kernow 22 jamboree has been delayed for three years due to the pandemic but returned to Cornwall for a week long camp for scouts and guides across the UK.

More than 700 young people, 200 leaders and 150 volunteer staff attended the jamboree for a week of themed activities.

The activities included learning to surf on a local beach, finding out about shelter boxes and Fair Trade and making hike fires in the woods.

Some of the guides in their self-built shelter. Credit: 7th St Stephens Guides

Bella, one of the 7th St Stephens guides, said: "It was an amazing experience. I enjoyed making new friends, staying up in the evenings to see all the various entertainments and keeping busy during the day with a variety of activities."

Alex, another Guernsey guide, said: “I loved making friendships with people from different places while also strengthening my friendships at Guernsey Guides."

Debbie Robilliard, leader of the 7th St Stephens guides, said: "This was the first time that most of the girls had attended such a large camp and they really enjoyed it.

"We joined together with Rangers from a Unit in Exeter and it was great to get to know their girls and leaders too.

"Many of the activities were ones that we wouldn’t have been able to do in Guernsey and so it was terrific to be able to take part in them through Guiding."