Birdkeepers across Jersey have been told to house their animals to prevent the spread of avian flu.

A new island-wide prevention zone comes into force on Wednesday 7 September, following increasing numbers of dead or sick birds.

A 3km 'protection zone' was previously enforced in the west of Jersey, which is now being expanded to the whole island.

The new rules mean all bird enclosures have to be completely covered with a 'solid or impermeable roof' that prevents contaminated faeces from wild birds from landing within the area.

Food and water should also be kept away from perimeter fencing, with disinfectant foot dips at any entrances and exits.

Jersey's Environment Minister, Deputy Jonathan Renouf, said new measures are needed to prevent the spread of bird flu:

“The virus is causing mass mortalities and suffering in flocks, and we must now step-up measures island-wide to protect both the birds and the livelihoods of commercial farmers.

"Making housing mandatory for all flocks, regardless of where they are or the size of the flock, is not a decision we have taken lightly. However, bird flu has the potential to wipe out huge numbers of birds so we must act now to do everything we can to minimise the risks of infection. The key is keeping poultry away from contact with wild birds.

"I urge all keepers to follow the restrictions, to house their birds, and to continue to follow good biosecurity measures to help us ensure the situation doesn’t further escalate."

Anyone who discovers sick or dead birds in Jersey is asked to call the Natural Environment team on 01534 441600.