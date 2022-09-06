Jersey's former Education Minister has taken on the top job at Jersey Action Against Rape.

Tracey Le Brocq (previously Vallois) will be the charity's first Chief Executive Officer, joining after a 14-year career as a States Member.

Senator Vallois topped the polls in the 2018 Jersey general election and was briefly the island's Deputy Chief Minister.

She later resigned from her government role as Education Minister in January 2021 over a dispute about the reopening of schools and chose not to stand for re-election in 2022.

JAAR supports survivors of rape and sexual abuse in the island with its helpline, website, and onsite counselling.

Since it was founded in 2015, the charity has seen a growing demand for its services and has had to recruit a CEO to cope with the demand.

Tracey Le Brocq said: “I am honoured to join the team at JAAR and look forward to bringing my skill set and vision for the growth of the charity to the fore in the coming months and years.

“Making a difference in the community in which we live has always been at the forefront of my life and this very important charity is the perfect way for me to bring my experiences as a States Member as well as my experiences in the financial sector into the community at a very real level.”