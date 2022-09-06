Islanders in Jersey lose nearly £400,000 to romance fraud

People in Jersey are being urged to be vigilant when dating after it was revealed islanders have lost almost £400,000 to romance fraud over the last four years.

The Jersey Fraud Prevention Forum is trying to raise awareness about the crime and encourages islanders to report any issues to the police.

Romance fraud usually involves people being tricked into sending money to scammers who convince them they have a genuine relationship.

They often pretend the money is needed for an emergency, like surgery or travel costs.

Resources on how to spot a scam and how to be safer online can be found on the Forum's website. Advice for avoiding fraud includes:

Be careful if a message comes from someone out of the blue or from a person you don't know.

Check any suspect emails for strange website addresses or spelling mistakes.

Think twice before giving away personal information, like bank details, pin numbers or passwords.

Be wary of feeling pressured into a quick decision - a trustworthy person should be happy to wait.

£395,370 Amount lost to romance fraud 2019-22

Chief Inspector Chris Beechey chairs the Fraud Prevention Forum. He says: "These fraudsters often emotionally manipulate their victims for financial gain, which is easily facilitated through the anonymity that can come with online dating apps and social media.

"We ask Islanders to think twice when they receive messages online and we continue to encourage Islanders to challenge any communications they suspect may not be legitimate and to report them.”

Anyone who has suffered financial loss due to a scam should immediately contact their bank and Jersey Police on 01534 612612.