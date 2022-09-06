People in Jersey can now receive their autumn Covid boosters.

Appointments to administer the jabs are available from today (6 September).

The booster programme will offer the most vulnerable people extra protection through the autumn and winter months.

Islanders who are eligible to receive a booster are:

Residents in care homes for older adults and staff

Health and social care workers

All adults aged 50 and above

People aged 5 to 49 years in clinical risk groups

People aged 5 to 49 years who are household contacts of people with immunosuppression

People aged 16 to 49 years who are carers

Eligible islanders can receive their booster dose as long as at least three months has passed since their last vaccination.

Care home residents and staff, and islanders over the age of 80, will be the first group to be offered appointments from today (6 September).

Further booking dates will be announced in priority group order and will be released soon.

Deputy Medical Officer of Health, Dr Ivan Muscat, said: "The booster will target both the original strain of COVID-19 and the Omicron variant.

"This means that it will offer greater protection against the variant we currently have in Jersey.

Dr Ivan Muscat Credit: ITV Channel

"Vaccination protects against severe disease and hospitalisation and severe disease is more likely with increasing age and in immunosuppressed individuals.

"I therefore urge everyone that is eligible to book their booster dose to protect themselves this coming season."

Islanders that have elderly relatives and friends are encouraged to help them book their vaccine appointment.

Appointments can be booked on the government website or through the Coronavirus Helpline on 0800 735 5566.