The flamingos at Jersey Zoo have been moved indoors again as bird flu cases rise in the island.

The public will no longer be able to see the birds due to the precautionary measure.

Durrell have made the decision following advice from Jersey's government.

The walk-through bird enclosures at the Zoo will still be open the public.

Visitors are asked to use the disinfectant foot dips at the entrances to prevent any spread of the disease.