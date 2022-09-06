A man from Jersey has been jailed for five years and six months for entering his neighbours' flat, assaulting them and biting a police officer.

51-year-old Shawn Le Lay was found guilty of assaulting a police officer, malicious damage, and two counts of grave and criminal assault in Jersey's Royal Court in June.

He entered his neighbours' flat in August 2021 over a dispute, before 'carrying out sustained assaults' on the pair - punching, scratching, grabbing and biting them.

Whilst in police custody, he also bit an officer on the leg.

Le Lay bit an officer on the leg while in Police custody Credit: States of Jersey Police

Jersey Police say the attack left the victims with 'significant bruising' and 'feeling terrified'.

Following his sentencing, PC Sophie Dines, praised the bravery of Le Lay's victims:

"This incident truly terrified the married couple involved and they have shown a great deal of courage and respect seeing this through to a prosecution. Police are there to protect the public but unfortunately in this case a colleague was assaulted in the execution of his duty. We hope that this sentence helps those involved get some form of closure on these nasty assaults."