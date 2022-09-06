Partially-sighted Guernsey climber wins silver at national competition

Play Brightcove video

Michael receiving his medal at the BMC Paraclimbing Championships

A sight-impaired climber from Guernsey has won a silver medal at the BMC Paraclimbing Championships in Caernarfon, Wales.

Michael Ellis, who has only been climbing for one year, has been preparing for the event since January with his instructor, Chris Harvey.

The championships saw athletes who have competed for Team GB take part at the Beacon climbing centre.

Michael competes in the B1 category which is for the most severe level of visual impairment. One of the other B1 climbers competing against Michael is ranked as one of the best in the world.

Despite the extremely high standard of paraclimbing at the championships, Michael said he and Chris were 'very much welcomed' and 'everyone was so inclusive and friendly':"

"To be able to go to Wales and compete alongside such great paraclimbers was an immense opportunity.

"Being in the competition and then Chris and myself being on the podium to receive a medal still seems unbelievable and is amazing."

Michael Ellis wins silver at para-climbing Championships Credit: ITV Channel Television

Michael is one of more than 130 islanders in Guernsey who benefitted from the Bailiwick Social Prescribing scheme, which allows GPs to refer patients for free non-medical support and activities like gardening, painting and rock climbing to deal with issues like stress, anxiety and loneliness.