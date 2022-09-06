People across the Channel Islands are struggling to get credit cards as major providers withdraw services in the area.

Islanders have faced increased difficulty with applications in the last three years, with more providers beginning to end ties with Channel Island customers.

Jersey's Consumer Council has asked companies, including AMEX, M&S Bank, Virgin Money and Tesco, about the availability to Channel Island customers with many saying that "providing the service is no longer commercially viable".

Providers have also rejected applications for people in Jersey saying that "it is not part of the United Kingdom."

Jersey's Consumer Council has released a survey for islanders asking about their experiences and comments about the availability of credit cards.

