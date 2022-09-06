A flight between Guernsey and Gatwick had to return to the island after being struck by lightning.

The Aurigny plane was hit during the storm on Monday night.

It was redirected back to Guernsey where it landed safely, but all flights between the two airports were cancelled for the rest of the day.

The airline has apologised for the disruption and laid on a number of replacement flights on Tuesday afternoon.

Immediately after the incident, Aurigny said it was working to re-book affected passengers onto other flights:

"Unfortunately our Embraer jet aircraft has been struck by lightning this evening. The aircraft returned to Guernsey and landed safely.

"Our Ground Handling teams are working with our customers to re-arrange disrupted travel plans. We kindly ask you to bear with us whilst we put a solution in place to allow our customers to reach their destination as soon as possible.

"Safety is always our number one priority, and once the aircraft has been fully checked over, and declared serviceable, it will be returned to operational use. We will do this as quick as we possibly can."