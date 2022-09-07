Play Brightcove video

"We'll have up to 15 goes at this" - listen in as politicians react to the voting system failing

Guernsey States' new electronic voting system has experienced some technical teething problems in its first sitting.

During a live public audio broadcast of the meeting, the Chair initially pointed out that nobody had voted according to his screen.

The vote was declared null and void and officials attempted a reboot as computer issues plagued the new software.

After this did not work they reverted to voting on the proposition verbally, much to the laughter of some politicians present.

The electronic system had been brought in to save time and make the process more transparent.