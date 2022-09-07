Farmers across Jersey are calling for more support for the agricultural industry as farming costs rise.

Both arable and dairy farmers want the States to consider ring-fencing public funding just for agriculture to secure the industry's future.

The Chairman of the Jersey farmers union, Peter Le Maistre, is calling on the Minister for Economic Development to commit to 1% of public spending to be given to the agricultural industry.

He says one-off payments are "pointless" and that farmers need longer-term help.

As a result of rising energy prices and the cost of living crisis, many farmers have been hit with bills that are beyond their means.

The price of fertiliser for Jersey farmers has almost tripled in the last three years from around £300 per tonne in 2020 to around £800 per tonne for next year's orders.

Andrew Le Gallais MBE is a dairy farmer in Jersey. He says he has "never known a year when every cost is going up, and it has put a huge strain on us."

Andrew would normally start feeding his cows in October, but due to dry weather and a lack of grass, he has already started feeding them their winter rations.

Normally cows would be eating thick grass but this year's drought means their food has dried up. Credit: ITV Channel TV

The rations cost Andrew £4 a day per cow. He has 150 cows so he will be paying £25,000 extra this year which he had not budgeted for.

Peter Le Maistre met with Deputy Kirsten Morel yesterday to discuss what farmers need to get through the winter.

Deputy Morel said the idea is interesting and is open to considering it.

What is ring-fencing?

Ring-fencing is where funding is guaranteed for a specific sector and cannot be allocated elsewhere.