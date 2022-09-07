Patients in Jersey are being asked to share their experiences of healthcare on the island.

The survey, carried out by the Jersey Care Commission, follows a petition for an independent inspection of all health facilities.

It will be sent to more than 4,000 people who have received care within the Health and Social Care sector during the last three months.

The sample includes those who have used hospital, maternity and community mental health services.

The survey is being conducted by the Picker Institute which carried out the first NHS patient survey and produce the largest workforce and user surveys for the NHS.

Becky Sherrington, Chief Inspector of the Jersey Care Commission, says: "The survey has been in the planning for several months and this is an excellent opportunity to find out how islanders who have experienced care feel about the care they are receiving.

"It will help us to understand what is good about the care that has been provided and whether any improvements are needed, from a user's perspective in preparation for the regulation of care law expanding."