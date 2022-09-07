Ports of Jersey and Universal Hydrogen have announced a collaboration with Blue Islands to make air travel more sustainable.

The travel companies have signed a letter outlining a plan to use Universal Hydrogen's aircraft conversion kits on Blue Island planes.

This means that carbon will be gradually replaced by hydrogen to power Blue Island flights.

Although the agreement is subject to certification, technical and commercial conditions, representatives for Blue Islands hope that this is the start of their journey towards zero carbon emissions.

Rob Veron, CEO of Blue Islands says: "The next step is to explore next generation power and propulsion.

"This agreement ensures that we are part of that conversation with Universal Hydrogen, together with our base airport partners, Ports of Jersey."

"We’re committed to responsibly connecting our Islands and ensuring that we remain focused on, and committed to, a sustainable future."

Mr Veron says that hydrogen-powered flights could be a possibility in the future.

It is hoped that this collaboration will encourage other companies in Jersey to turn to hydrogen-fueled transport.

CEO of Ports of Jersey, Matt Thomas, says: "Sustainability is one of the biggest challenges of our times and, for anyone involved in the travel industry, the conversation is not an easy one.

"This partnership aligns perfectly with our objectives and our commitment to ensure that Jersey plays its part in the decarbonisation of aviation.”

Paul Eremenko, co-founder and CEO of Universal Hydrogen, says: "Universal Hydrogen is able to provide a true zero solution for Blue Islands’ services as early as 2025."

What is Universal Hydrogen?

Universal Hydrogen is working to make hydrogen-powered commercial flights a reality.

The company transports hydrogen in modular capsules from green production sites directly to planes anywhere in the world.