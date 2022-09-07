This year's Jersey International Air Display will be scaled back compared to previous events due to a steep rise in fuel prices and a lack of funding.

The spectacle returns to the Channel Islands on Thursday 8 September with displays in Guernsey in the morning and Jersey that afternoon.

This year marks 70 years since the first display took place in 1952 and thousands of people are expected to watch fast jets, vintage warbirds, classic aircraft and local pilots fly through the sky.

Organisers have told ITV News that the Jersey International Air Display's website is out-of-date and no static displays will take place.

There are also be no food stalls, although the hospitality marquee in Jersey will be up-and-running as normal.

Spectators are being asked to bring a picnic instead and organisers are hopeful that everything will return in full next year.

A full schedule of when the planes are performing in Jersey can be found here - although these times could change if the weather worsens.