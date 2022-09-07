Food stalls and static displays scrapped as Jersey's International Air Display scaled back
This year's Jersey International Air Display will be scaled back compared to previous events due to a steep rise in fuel prices and a lack of funding.
The spectacle returns to the Channel Islands on Thursday 8 September with displays in Guernsey in the morning and Jersey that afternoon.
This year marks 70 years since the first display took place in 1952 and thousands of people are expected to watch fast jets, vintage warbirds, classic aircraft and local pilots fly through the sky.
Organisers have told ITV News that the Jersey International Air Display's website is out-of-date and no static displays will take place.
There are also be no food stalls, although the hospitality marquee in Jersey will be up-and-running as normal.
Spectators are being asked to bring a picnic instead and organisers are hopeful that everything will return in full next year.
A full schedule of when the planes are performing in Jersey can be found here - although these times could change if the weather worsens.
International Air Display: what you need to know
What is the Jersey International Air Display?
The Jersey International Air Display is one of the biggest events in the Channel Islands calendar.
It is a four-hour spectacle showcasing a variety of aircraft across all ages.
On the day of the display, children in Jersey are given a day off school and markets close for the afternoon.
The first-ever event, called 'The Battle of Britain Air Display', was staged in 1952.
It was rebranded in 1997 and became the 'Jersey International Air Display'.
Since the rebrand, the event now includes aircraft from countries such as Sweden, Poland and Canada.
The annual spectacle is organised by the Jersey International Air Display to raise money for British Service Charities and to support the island’s tourism industry.
When and where does the Air Display take place?
The display takes place between 1pm and and 5pm on Thursday 8 September.
Spectators in Jersey can watch the event from St Aubin's Bay.
What is happening in Guernsey?
People in Guernsey can attend a 'Meet the Pilots' event on Wednesday 7 September from 2pm to 5pm ahead of their International Air Display.
The Guernsey event takes place from 10:45am to 1:15pm on Thursday 8 September and spectators will be able to see the same planes set to fly over Jersey in the afternoon.
These include the RAF Red Arrows, a Bronco OV-10B and the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.
Good points to watch the display can be found along all of the eastern seafront from La Vallette to Delancey.
More information on the Guernsey Air Display can be found on their website.
Which roads will be closed across the islands?
In Jersey, from 11am to approximately 6pm on Thursday 8 September, Victoria Avenue and its approach roads will be closed to traffic.
In Guernsey, there is no parking along Albert Pier on the day, except disabled bays and cycle and motorcycle spaces.
Parking is available in all of the other town areas including the East Arm, North Beach, Crown Pier, Castle Pier, the South Esplanade and Salerie car park.
Why is this year's Jersey Air Display different to previous years?
Organisers of the Jersey International Air Display have scaled back the event due to financial reasons.
The jet planes that usually join the display will not appear this year, except for the Red Arrows.
This is due to the rise in fuel prices from 80p to £1.21 per litre.
Organisers have spent 50% less on this year's event due to a drop in funding.
Food stalls that can usually be found in Lower West Park will also not be there this year.