1949 - 2005: The Queen’s visits to the Channel Islands

The Channel Islands enjoyed a close relationship with Her Majesty throughout her 70 years as monarch.

Queen Elizabeth II made six official visits across the Channel between 1949 and 2005.

Here's a look back on the archive television coverage of those special moments.

1949: Four years post war, the then Princess Elizabeth arrived in the Channel Islands to a rapturous welcome.

Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip had been married for two years, Prince Charles was just a few months old. Already her dedication to duty and her keen interest in the islands was obvious.

"Your lot like that of the other Channel Islands has been very hard throughout the war, and I cannot exaggerate the sympathy which we, who were spared the horrors of occupation, felt for our loyal fellow subjects in the oldest dominions of the Crown."

1957: Elizabeth II had been queen for five years when she visited the islands.

Her visit to Jersey included a cavalcade through the streets and a tour of the then Springfield showground.

The welcome was equally as warm in Guernsey.

1978: Shortly after her silver jubilee, the Queen graced Channel Islands shores once again. Thousands flocked to see her in Jersey, where a special States sitting was held to celebrate the links with the Crown.

Her Majesty said in Jersey’s States Chamber: “I cherish and greatly value the ancient ties that bind together the Crown and people of this island, ties that happily seem to grow ever stronger.”

Thousands crowded into St Peter Port to greet the royal couple in Guernsey.

The visit also included a trip to Alderney, where Her Majesty spent time meeting islanders and receiving gifts.

1989: The Royal Yacht Britannia brought Her Majesty and the Duke of Edinburgh to Channel Islands waters again. Dignitaries were invited on board, 50 for a dinner, and 120 to a reception.

2001: Queen Elizabeth was back on official opening duty where she spoke to students at Jersey College for Girls and Victoria College.

While in Guernsey, she unveiled the Millennium Stone.

2005: The Queen's final trip to the islands came on Liberation Day, marking the 60th anniversary of the end of the occupation.

Her Majesty addressed islanders to say they were in her thoughts and that she valued the special relationship between The Crown and the Channel Islands.

“On this very special occasion, I send my warmest wishes to you all.”