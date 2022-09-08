Guernsey family remembers former RAF navigator during island's Air Display

A Lancaster Bomber flying in Guernsey's airshow will have special significance for a local family, as it coincides with what would've been the 100th birthday of Ken Delbridge.

Mr Delbridge was a navigator aboard the same type of plane during World War II.

He joined the war effort in 1940 aged 18 and went on to fly 29 missions over occupied territory during the war before being awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross.

He survived two plane crashes, the second of which was in the English Channel. Despite being rescued from a life raft, he suffered a severe head injury and had to stop flying.

But this was not the end of his RAF career; he then co-wrote the force's navigation manual and became a recruitment officer. He retired from the force in 1960 and moved to his wife Marion’s home of Guernsey. He died in the island in 2005.

The couple had three sons John, Bob and Jim. Two of them will attend the air display today.