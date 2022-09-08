Jersey's Bailiff, Timothy Le Cocq, has paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Britain's longest-serving monarch died on Thursday at the age of 96.

Since the departure of Jersey's last Lieutenant-Governor in June, Mr Le Cocq has served as the island's acting Lieutenant-Governor. Vice Admiral Jerry Kyd is due to take up the role in October.

Mr Le Cocq says he shares the sadness felt by islanders at the news of the Queen's passing:

“I know that islanders will be deeply saddened, as am I, at the news from Buckingham Palace of the death of Her Majesty the Queen.

"It is almost impossible to overstate her importance in the life of the nation and all her dominions in the 70 years of her reign.

"She has been an example of duty discharged and promises kept, and she has worked tirelessly over the decades for the wellbeing of all her peoples and of the Commonwealth.

"There will be time in the days and weeks to come, to reflect on all of that but today we can only feel the sadness, of the loss of a person who has been a constant presence in our lives, and who is held in this island in such great esteem and affection.

"We should also remember that this is also a private time of grief for the Royal Family and our thoughts and prayers are with them now as they come to terms with the loss of a mother and grandmother."

Flags across the Channel Islands are being lowered to half-mast 'until further notice', with books of condolence being opened in both Jersey and Guernsey tomorrow.