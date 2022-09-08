Key Channel Islands figures react to death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth

Key figures from across the Channel Islands have been sharing messages of condolence reacting to the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, who has died aged 96.

In statement, the palace said: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

All four of her children, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, travelled to Balmoral to be with the Queen, along with her grandsons Prince William and Prince Harry.

Guernsey's Lieutenant-Governor says: "It is with great sadness that we have learned of the death this evening of our Sovereign, HM Queen Elizabeth II.

"Throughout a remarkable reign, the longest in British history, her constancy and devotion to duty have been an inspiration to us all. She will be profoundly missed."

Jersey's Chief Minister and Bailiff have also paid respects to Her Majesty the Queen:

Jersey's Treasury Minister and former Chief Minister, Deputy Ian Gorst, paid tribute to her "selfless service":

Jersey's International Development Minister, Deputy Carolyn Labey, says today marks the end of a "formidable era in British history":

Jersey Honorary Police have thanked the Queen for her "devotion to duty and unwavering service".

Constable of St Brelade, Mike Jackson said her "dedication" has gone "well beyond the call of duty".

Jersey College for Girls wrote on Twitter: "We give thanks and gratitude for the life of Her Majesty The Queen... For the last 70 years, Her Majesty has been an indelible watermark throughout our lives."