Jersey and Guernsey's Chief Ministers have paid tribute to Her Majesty the Queen, who has died at the age of 96.

Deputy Kristina Moore says Jersey's Ministers share the 'profound sadness' felt across the islands.

She joins a growing number of Channel Islands officials to remember Queen Elizabeth II.

Deputy Moore said: "To the people of Jersey, Her Majesty was loyally toasted as La Reine, Notre Duc – the Queen, Our Duke – recollecting the thousand-year relationship between the Crown and the Island, from the time that her forebears were the Dukes of Normandy.

"Millions around the world have admired her strength of character, her sense of duty and her steadfast commitment to the British family and the Commonwealth upon which her legacy is imprinted.

"I will be writing to His Majesty The King to express the Government’s deepest sympathies and islanders’ admiration for the life and service of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"Her Majesty’s reign and her devotion to public service remains an inspiration to many islanders."

Guernsey's Chief Minister, Deputy Peter Ferbrache, says the news of her death was 'sad, strange and unsettling':

"Like many in our community, for as long as I can remember Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was the sovereign.

"As the longest reigning monarch in British history, she represented continuity, constancy and commitment to people in the bailiwick and around the globe.

"It is sad, strange and unsettling to hear that Her Majesty is now lost to us."