Red Arrows pull out of Guernsey Air Display

The Red Arrows have pulled out of the Guernsey International Air Display.

A technical issue with one of the planes meant the display was unable to take place in Guernsey.

Organisers say the reduced number of jets impacts the safety of the crew, and that the Red Arrows are disappointed not to be flying over Guernsey.

The Red Arrows are still scheduled to fly over Jersey this afternoon.

Organisers have apologised to those who were looking forward to seeing the Red Arrows.